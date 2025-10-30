Meetings with Uddhav will continue to take place, says Raj

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Amid the buzz of an alliance between their two parties, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday said meetings with his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will continue to take place.

Addressing party workers here, Raj Thackeray targeted the Election Commission over discrepancies in the voters list.

Slamming the poll body for denying CCTV footage to political parties, Thackeray said the answer given by the EC is difficult to digested.

"What is happening in the country is an insult of an honest voter. Results are an insult to the votes the voter casts. Elections should take place in a transparent manner," Thackeray said, adding no developed country has EVMs.

On his frequent meetings with his cousin Uddhav, Thackeray said, "Meetings and interactions with Uddhav will continue to take place." Although the two parties have given enough signs of rapprochement, they are yet to officially announce an alliance.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the state tourism department's decision to have NaMo tourist centres on four forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Thackeray asked whether there was any limit to mortgaging one's self-esteem.

The NaMo tourist centres were announced by the tourism department headed by Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

How desperate can one be to become chief minister, Thackeray said targeting Shinde.

The MNS chief said the tourist centres will be vandalised. PTI PR BNM