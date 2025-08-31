Mega cybercrime awareness campaign held in Delhi-NCR with 79 street plays

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Delhi Police and police units of Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, on Sunday organised a large-scale cybercrime awareness campaign across the national capital region to mark the 79th Independence Day of India, an official statement said.

The campaign featured 79 simultaneous street plays at prominent public locations in Delhi-NCR with the goal to sensitise citizens on cyber safety, reporting mechanisms and digital hygiene.

Students from schools and colleges took part in the initiative, using theatre to spread messages on cyber hygiene, safe online practices and the use of official reporting platforms such as the National Cybercrime Helpline Number 1930, the statement said.

In Delhi, 45 street plays were organised under the supervision of the cyber police stations. Gurugram hosted 17 plays, Ghaziabad 10 and Noida seven, police said.

"The plays were staged across markets, residential hubs and educational spaces to connect directly with citizens and highlight, through everyday scenarios, how cybercriminals target unsuspecting victims and how timely reporting can prevent financial losses," a senior police officer said.

Forty student teams from across Delhi-NCR performed as artists. The theatre coordination was led by the founder of 'Education Through Theatre', Rahul Khanna, who mentored the participants in shaping scripts around real-life cybercrime incidents, the police added.

The campaign concluded with a closing ceremony at the India International Centre in New Delhi, where officials from I4C MHA, Delhi Police, Gurugram Police, Noida Police and Ghaziabad Police felicitated the participating institutions and students for their efforts.

The organisers said the campaign was designed not just as an awareness drive but also as a step towards community engagement.

"Theatre as a medium resonates with the masses, especially the youth. By showcasing everyday digital habits and their risks, we hope to instil a culture of cyber safety," he said.

The drive also publicised helpline 1930, which allows citizens to immediately report online fraud, identity theft and other cybercrimes. Citizens were urged to follow I4C-MHA's social media handle 'CyberDost' for regular tips and updates on online safety.