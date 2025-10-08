Mega drive launched to fill over 5,300 teachers' posts at Delhi govt schools

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has launched a mega recruitment drive to engage over 5,300 teachers in its schools, officials said on Wednesday.

The vacancies of 5,346 teachers have been advertised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) with online applications invited from October 9.

Only online applications will be accepted while those received through postal service of delivered manually would be rejected summarily, stated the recruitment advertisement.

The contractual teachers will be given one time upper age relaxation in the recruitment, in correspondence with the time spent by them in the job.

The maximum age relaxation will be five years, provided the applicants have worked at least 120 working days in a particular year, it said.

The Delhi Directorate of Education runs 1,075 schools in which 8,24,225 students are enrolled. Further, 74,563 students are enrolled with 199 schools aided by the directorate.

Officials said that out of over 18,000 posts of teachers, there is large vacancies of teachers that has been filled by guest teachers over the years. Its the first time that such a large number of recruitment of teachers is taking place in one go in Delhi, they said.

The vacancies are for trained graduate teachers (TGT) for different subjects including maths, English, social science, natural science for both male and female candidates.

For TGT, 744 vacancies are for male and 376 for female in maths, 869 for male English teachers, and 104 for female English teachers.

Further, there are 310 posts for TGT social science (male), 92 for TGT social science (Female), 630 for TGT natural science (Male), and 502 for TGT natural science (female). PTI VIT NB NB