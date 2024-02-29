Mega drug bust off Gujarat coast: Five foreign nationals sent in NCB custody till March 5

Porbandar, Feb 29 (PTI) Five foreign nationals held in the biggest drug bust in recent times were remanded in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till March 5 by a magistrate's court in Porbandar in Gujarat on Thursday.

The Navy and the NCB had in a joint operation apprehended a dhow off the Gujarat coast two days back with five crew members and seized 3,300 kg of drugs from it, including 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine.

The NCB had sought seven-day remand.

Since no ID cards or other proofs were recovered from these five men, their exact nationality hasn't been established yet, said public prosecutor Shailesh Parmar.

Drugs were recovered from their boat nearly 60 nautical miles or 111 kilometres from Porbandar coast on February 27, Parmar told court.

While the agencies have not specified the exact worth of the seized contraband, a kilogram of charas is usually sold for Rs 6 to 7 crore in the international markets.