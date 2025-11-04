Mega event at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A grand kirtan darbar, langar seva and a temporary museum will be among the highlights of a mega event planned by the Delhi government at the Red Fort here to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The three lawns of the historic fort have been identified as the venue for the main event -- the kirtan darbar. Arrangements for langar seva (community kitchen) will be made for devotees, while a tent city will be set up at nearby Ramlila Maidan to provide accommodation and essential facilities for visitors, it said.

A temporary museum featuring rare paintings, historical documents and other exhibits related to the Sikh Guru will be set up at the venue, the Delhi government said in the statement.

Special buses will ferry devotees from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas to the site of the main event. A theme song based on Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings, composed by prominent Punjabi singers, is also likely to be released soon, the statement said.

In a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, along with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reviewed preparations for the event.

Mishra said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice was "not for a single religion or community but for all of humanity." Delhi is witness to that historic moment when Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom. The government aims to inspire every citizen through the Sikh Guru’s ideals, to strengthen the values of tolerance, love and service in society, Mishra said.

Sirsa said the event planned by the state government will not merely be a tribute, but a global effort to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings. The Centre is also extending support to make the programmes even more impactful and inspiring, he added.

A public outreach campaign will be launched across Delhi, showcasing promotional materials at key public spaces, transport hubs and digital platforms to encourage people to participate in the events.