Mega Gujarat drug haul: Eight foreign nationals remanded in 4-day police custody

Porbandar, Nov 16 (PTI) Eight foreign nationals arrested in connection with a 700 kilogram drug haul off the Gujarat coast were remanded in police custody for four days on Saturday.

These eight persons, who claim to be Iranians, were held after a vessel was interdicted in a joint operation carried out by Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad.

Methamphetamine or meth, a synthetic recreational variety of narcotics, worth Rs 2,500-3,500 crore was seized, NCB officials had informed on Friday.

The special court of additional chief judicial magistrate HR Thakor sent the eight persons to four-day police custody, public prosecutor Shailesh Parmar said.

The NCB and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) had sought seven-day remand to find out the origin and destination of the contraband. PTI COR KA BNM