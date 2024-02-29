Mega haul: Why is drugs landing in Gujarat, asks Raut; state minister Sanghavi hits back

Gandhinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for questioning why a vast majority of drugs from abroad land in the BJP-ruled western state.In a joint operation on February 27, the Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau had apprehended a dhow off the Gujarat coast with five crew members and seized 3,300 kg of drugs from it, the largest quantity of narcotics seized in recent times. The drugs seized included 3,089 kilograms of charas, 158 kg of Methamphetamine and 25 kg of morphine.

Why is drugs coming from various places like Afghanistan landing in Gujarat and then getting smuggled further to different parts of the country as well as Nepal and Europe, Raut told reporters.

It means drug dealers know it is easy to operate from Gujarat, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

Hitting back, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the state's police had arrested several drug dealers from Maharashtra in the past when the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction were in power.

"Gujarat police has been successful in stopping drugs from entering not only India, but across the world. I don't even want to reply to Raut. Gujarat police is capable and is on the right path," Sanghavi asserted. PTI PJT PD BNM