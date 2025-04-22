Mega makeover for North Block: Govt invites bids for Rs 338-crore project

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The North Block, a century-old heritage structure on the Raisina Hills that houses the home and finance ministries and the Department of Personnel of Training, will undergo a major makeover at an estimated cost of Rs 338 crore to pave the way for a grand museum.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited bids to execute the project, which is expected to be completed in two years. Its twin, the South Block, will go through a similar repair and restoration work in the second phase.

The twin central secretariat buildings on the Raisina Hill, the nerve centre of the government, will be transformed into Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, a world-class cultural institution.

The last date to submit the technical-cum-eligibility bid under the comprehensive and retrofitting plan of the North Block is May 13. Those who qualify will be eligible to participate in the financial bidding process.

Of the Rs 338 crore earmarked for the project as part of the ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project, Rs 275 crore has been designated for civil works and over Rs 62.24 crore for the electrical component.

The CPWD, in its tender document, said the bidder should have at least one ongoing building work of contract value not less than Rs 135.2 crore.

The space occupied by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be handed over to the qualified bidder for conservation and retrofitting work first. The remaining spaces, including those occupied by the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel of Training (DopT), will be turned over to the bidder four months from the date work starts.

Sources said these ministries and DoPT may be shifted to the new buildings under the Common Central Secretariat. The first out of three buildings is almost ready for use.

According to the tender document, the goal is to create a functional and safe museum while maintaining the North Block's historical integrity, setting a standard for adaptive reuse of heritage structures.

The CPWD said that given the prestigious nature of the project, it has to be completed within the prescribed time limit and the highest standards of quality and workmanship met.

The project will employ a fusion of modern techniques and materials along with traditional methods to ensure the site is prepared effectively for conservation and retrofitting.

"The original materials used and repaired primarily involve stone elements that contribute to the building's historic aesthetic. Stone blocks, door frames, architraves, brackets, columns, and jalis will be carefully restored using lime mortar.

"Matching stone materials will be used to replace the damaged sections, ensuring consistency with the building's historical appearance," the tender document stated.

Under the project, a new service building will built on the north side to house mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, with the sewage plant on the east side.

Phase I of the project involves comprehensive conservation, retrofitting and the establishment of a service building within North Block, covering various building components and elements across a plinth area of 76,196 square metres inside the North Block, along with an additional 7,200 square metres in the service block, bringing the total area to 83,396 square metres.

According to the CPWD, the restoration work on the North Block building involves careful cleaning and treatment of the original materials to ensure they are preserved for future use.

Sandstone surfaces, a key element of the building, will be cleaned using approved chemical solutions to remove dirt, algae, grease, and other contaminants.

The project involves the careful dismantling and demolition of civil and electrical materials to prepare the building for restoration while preserving its structural integrity, it said.

"The structural beams will also be strengthened using carbon laminates or filaments, which involves careful surface preparation, bonding, and lamination processes to ensure the structural integrity of the original beams is preserved.

"Epoxy bonding agents will be used to bond old concrete to new concrete, ensuring a seamless integration of repaired sections," the CPWD added. PTI BUN BUN NSD NSD