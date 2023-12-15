Mega parent-teacher meeting in Punjab govt schools on Saturday

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday called for maximum participation in the mega parent-teacher meeting, in which the education department is expecting 20 lakh parents to take part.

The school education department will hold the parent-teacher meeting (PTM) at 19,109 government primary schools and upper primary schools from 10 am to 3.30 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Parents must attend the meeting so that they can get information on their wards' performance and also give suggestions on improvement in our education system, the chief minister said.

The parents will also be provided information on the facilities in the school premises of their wards, he said.

Mann said the Punjab government is committed to raising the standard of all government schools in the state and restoring their glory.

The school education department said it is expecting the participation of 20 lakh parents in the mega PTM.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said during the PTMs across the schools, teachers, students and their parents, and the school management committees will sit together and discuss ways to improve the education system.

He said that exhibitions showcasing the accomplishments of these government schools will be the centre of attraction of this programme. PTI CHS RPA