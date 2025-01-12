Mega pavillion, luxury tents, better air connectivity: Govt beckons tourists to Maha Kumbh

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) An 'Incredible India Pavillion' showcasing cultural heritage and significance of the Kumbh Mela, luxury tents and enhanced air connectivity, the Ministry of Tourism is beckoning people to visit Prayagraj and explore the mega religious congregation that begins from Monday.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 is also expected to draw a large number of tourists and cultural aficionados aiming to explore what is billed as one of the largest religious gatherings on earth.

The government on Sunday said the Ministry of Tourism is set to make the Maha Kumbh this year a "landmark event" not only for spiritual gatherings, but also for global tourism.

The ministry is rolling out several initiatives to celebrate this momentous occasion, aimed at boosting both domestic and international tourism with the Maha Kumbh -- held every 12 years -- set to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

"To ensure seamless travel for tourists attending the Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has partnered with Alliance Air to enhance air connectivity to Prayagraj from multiple cities across India. This will facilitate easier access for domestic and international visitors, allowing them to reach the event with ease and convenience," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also shared a schedule of flights operating from multiple cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Jabalpur and Dehradun, as per this partnership.

The ministry also said it is "setting up an 'Incredible India Pavillion', a sprawling 5000 sq ft space at Maha Kumbh", which will facilitate the foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, journalists, expat community and Indian diaspora members among others.

The pavillion will offer "an immersive experience" for visitors, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the significance of the Kumbh Mela. The pavilion will also feature the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Poll', allowing visitors to vote for their favourite tourism destinations in India, it said.

Besides, the ministry has collaborated with key tourism stakeholders like the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), IRCTC and ITDC to offer a range of "curated tour packages and luxury accommodation options".

The ITDC has set up 80 luxury accommodations at the tent city, Prayagraj, while the IRCTC is also providing luxury tents to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists.

These packages will be available in a digital brochure, which has been widely circulated to Indian Missions and India Tourism offices for greater amplification, the ministry said.

To cater to the specific needs of foreign tourists, social media influencers, journalists and photographers attending the Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363), the statement said.

Besides English and Hindi, the toll-free infoline is now operating in ten international languages and also in Indian vernacular languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese and Marathi, it said.

The service will provide assistance, information and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors.

The ministry has launched a major social media campaign to generate buzz about the upcoming Maha Kumbh. Special hashtags such as #Mahakumbh2025 and *#*SpiritualPrayagraj are being used to encourage people to share their experiences and moments from the event.

Social media contests, collaborative posts with organisations like the ITDC, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and other organisations, will amplify the visibility of the event and invite people to witness this spiritual extravaganza, the ministry said.

"To capsulise this rare opportunity, the Ministry of Tourism will undertake a large-scale photoshoot and videography project to capture the grandeur and spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh. The visuals will be shared widely across international and national media platforms, showcasing the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and highlighting the tourism potential of Prayagraj as a spiritual and cultural destination," it said. PTI KND AS AS