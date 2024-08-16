Mega solar power project will ensure farmers get daytime electricity, says Fadnavis

Chandrapur, Aug 16 (PTI) Farmers will get free electricity during daytime after the Maharashtra government completes a 1200 megawatt solar power project, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Chandrapur on Friday.

The project will be completed in 18 months and it will also save the state government Rs 1000 crore, Fadnavis said while addressing farmers in Chimur tehsil, some 99 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"After this, farmers will get free electricity for 12 hours for 365 days. The Union and state governments have also provided sizable funds for Gosikhurd and other projects to provide irrigation facilities," he said.

Hailing state government schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana and measures like giving 50 per discount in fare to women in MSRTC buses, Fadnavis said the opposition would stall these welfare initiatives if it came to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

During the event, which was held to mark Chimur Kranti Din and Shaheed Din, he felicitated the kin of freedom fighters and also laid the foundation stones of 39 development works costing Rs 438 crore. PTI COR BNM