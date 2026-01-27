Mega tribal festival 'Medaram Maha Jathara' to begin in Telangana on Jan 28

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) An estimated three crore devotees from Telangana and neighbouring Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and other states are expected to converge at the 'Maha Jathara' of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district to be held from January 28 to 31.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the biennial 'Maha Jathara' dubbed as one of the largest Adivasi spiritual congregations in the world.

The 'Maha Jathara' begins at 6 PM on January 28 with the tribal priests installing deities Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju to the 'gadde' (altar).

Goddess Sammakka would be installed at the altar at 6 PM on January 29, officials said on Tuesday.

The state government began preparations for the festival about six months ago and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on January 19 inaugurated the renovated shrine of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The state government reconstructed the 'gaddelu' (altar) of the tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju with Rs 101 crore.

It undertook development works with Rs 150 crore for the convenience of devotees visiting the 'Maha Jathara' 2026.

As many as 21 government departments and about 42,000 personnel are involved in organising the festival, including arrival and departure of devotees, provision of basic facilities, security, cleanliness and medical facilities.

The government has divided the 'Maha Jathara' area into eight administrative zones and 42 sectors.

The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has planned to deploy 4,000 buses for the festival.

Over 5,000 health personnel, government ambulances and 40 bike ambulances would be arranged for the mega event.

Making use of digital technology, the state government has launched an official website, a mobile application and a Whatsapp chatbot for the convenience of devotees.

As part of safety and security arrangements, the government installed a safety module in the app which include sending an SOS alert in emergencies and registration of complaints.

The government has also made plans to avoid use of plastic in the festival and to adopt eco-friendly measures.

Signifying the importance given to the 'Maha Jathara' by the government, the state cabinet, presided by CM Reddy, held its meeting at Medaram on recently.

It is first time that the state cabinet meeting was held outside Hyderabad.

The 'Maha Jathara' is celebrated in Medaram during the time the goddesses of the tribals is believed to visit them.

Medaram is a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of Dandakaranya, the largest surviving forest belt in Mulugu.

The 'Jathara' commemorates the revolt led by the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralamma against imposition of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century. PTI SJR SJR KH