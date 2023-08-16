Meghalay police bust newly floated militant outfit

Shillong, Aug 16 (PTI) Meghalaya Police on Tuesday busted a newly floated militant outfit by arresting seven of its top leaders, a police official said.

The self-styled chairman of the outfit, its 'commander-in-chief', general secretary and 'area commanders' of West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills were among the arrested, besides a woman and a juvenile, Inspector General Davis R Marak said. The seven were caught during several operations conducted since Tuesday morning following inputs. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the outfit, Marak said in a statement.

The outfit was found to have ties with a militant organisation in Nagaland, he said.

The arrests were made in the midst of talks with the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council. The talks are said to be in an advanced stage.

A criminal case was registered against the seven at the crime branch police station here under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police seized mobile phones and documents from them. PTI JOP KK