Meghalaya: 116 Bangladesh nationals held, cattle worth Rs 6 crore seized in past 3 months

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) The BSF in Meghalaya on Wednesday said it has apprehended 116 Bangladesh nationals and seized 622 cattle worth around Rs 6.2 crore over the past three months.

Other smuggled items valued at over Rs 1.3 crore were also recovered from them during an operation carried out between April 25 and July 25 along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Altogether, 150 people, including 34 Indian nationals, were apprehended during the period.

Contraband such as Yaba tablets, ganja, besides liquor, cosmetics, garments and a large consignment of mobile display units were seized, they said.

“All operations were conducted in close coordination with the Meghalaya Police,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF remains committed to an intelligence-driven, community-sensitive approach that prioritises both national security and the welfare of people living along the border, it said. PTI JOP RBT