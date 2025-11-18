Meghalaya: 2 women in critical condition after drunken guard rams car into them

Shillong, Nov 18 (PTI) Two students of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here were critically injured after a drunken guard of the institution rammed a car into them, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday near gate number 2 of the campus.

The guard was driving a car in an intoxicated condition and he lost control of the vehicle, he said.

The car first hit a parked scooter before veering towards the gate and hitting the two students, identified as Daritngen Pohdukhei and Stephanie Shadap, both from the Chemistry Department.

CCTV footage showed the vehicle speeding towards the students as they were walking along the road moments before the impact, the official said.

The injured were rushed to Nazareth Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The security guard has been detained and the vehicle seized, police said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI JOP ACD