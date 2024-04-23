Meghalaya: 3 arrested in gang-rape of vlogger

Shillong, Apr 23 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 26-year-old vlogger in Shillong, police said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the crime went viral on WhatsApp, following which she filed a police complaint on April 20.

The survivor, a gamer, has 75,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and 1 lakh followers on Instagram.

"I was drugged by my friend who also has been a gamer for a very long time. It was a gang-rape and you know I am a victim," she told a local news channel after the video went viral, which caused quite a stir on the internet.

All three accused, aged between 18 and 20, were arrested from the East Jaintia Hills district, police said.

East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi told PTI that a hunt is on for the other accused persons. PTI JOP SOM