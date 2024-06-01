Meghalaya: 3 children die after consuming wild mushrooms, 9 ill

Shillong, Jun 1 (PTI) Three children of a family died and nine others fell ill after allegedly consuming wild mushrooms in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya said the incident happened in Saphai village.

Twelve members of the family had consumed the mushrooms but three children died, while the rest are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said.

The deceased were identified as Riwansaka Suchiang (8), Kitlang Duchiang (12), and Wansalan Suchiang (15), he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident, he added.