Meghalaya: 4 teenage girls killed, 3 injured as goods vehicle overturns after hitting pedestrians

Shillong, Oct 3 (PTI) Four teenage girls were killed and three others injured after a goods vehicle ran over them in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district and overturned, police said on Saturday.

The accident happened in Thadrang village near Mawlasnai police outpost on Friday, they said.

The dumper was heading to Bhoirymbong from Jowai in the West Jaintia Hills district when it hit the pedestrians, they added.

Three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to the injuries later, police said.

The deceased were identified as Phibanpyntngen Rynjah (13), Lashimti Nongrum (13), Theresa Nongrum (19), and Ridahunlang Nongrum (13) -- all of them were residents of Thadrang Madan Lyngbah village in Umiam police station area.

Another girl in their group was critically injured in the accident, police said.

The other injured are the driver and helper of the goods vehicle, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the victims after post-mortem examinations.

The vehicle was seized and a case registered, police said. PTI JOP SOM