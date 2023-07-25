Meghalaya Additional Advocate General appointed additional judge of HC

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's Additional Advocate General Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Tuesday appointed as an additional judge of the state high court.

Advertisment

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, he has been appointed as an additional judge for a period of two years.

Bhattacharjee has been holding the office of Additional Advocate General of Meghalaya since 2018.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent judges'. PTI NAB ZMN