Meghalaya Additional Advocate General appointed additional judge of HC

25 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Meghalaya's Additional Advocate General Biswadeep Bhattacharjee was on Tuesday appointed as an additional judge of the state high court.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, he has been appointed as an additional judge for a period of two years.

Bhattacharjee has been holding the office of Additional Advocate General of Meghalaya since 2018.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called 'permanent judges'. PTI NAB ZMN

