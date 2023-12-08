Meghalaya: Armyman arrested with military ammo, animal remains

Shillong, Dec 8 (PTI) An Army personnel was arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday with a huge cache of military ammunition and animal remains, officials said.

The arrest of the army personnel, who hails from Mizoram, was made after meticulous planning by the state police and military intelligence, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma identified him as a "notorious interstate criminal", and said that the arrest was a decisive blow to "the forces of darkness targeting our state".

Among the items seized from his possession were 1,001 rounds of AK-47, seven LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 .32 pistol ammunition, tear-smoke grenades, a hand grenade, an INSAS magazine and three AK-47 magazines, Ri-Bhoi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad told PTI.

Also, a lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers, the skull of a deer and stamps of various government departments were seized from him, the SP said.

"The arrested person was staying at the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border," he said.

A case was registered in Khanapara police station under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the Wild Life Protection Act, officials said.

"A notorious interstate criminal who is entangled in a web of illegal activities that spanned from trafficking of arms and precious wildlife, as well as forgery of official documents, is arrested," CM Sangma posted on X.

He said an investigation was underway to unravel his crimes and the network of criminals involved with him. PTI JOP SOM