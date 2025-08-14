Meghalaya asks Centre to convince Bangladesh to erect fencing close to international border

Shillong, Aug 14 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to convince Bangladesh for permission to erect border fencing closer to the international boundary to secure a 40 km unfenced stretch without leaving villages outside the fenced area, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Under international norms, border fencing is built 150 yards inside a country's territory.

But in Meghalaya's case, this would result in several villages falling within "no man's land" or outside the fencing, compromising their safety, he said.

"We have taken up with the MHA, urging it to convince the government of Bangladesh, because of this reality, let us go close to the main pillar of the border so that we can avoid fencing outside the village," Tynsong told PTI.

Tynsong, who is also Home minister, held a meeting with top Home department officials on Wednesday to review international border security after the recent infiltration attempt and the subsequent arrests of Bangladesh nationals.

According to the DyCM, such an arrangement would protect villages without putting them in harm's way.

He said there are several habitations within the 40-km unfenced border that will be left exposed if fencing is constructed strictly as per international norms.

The push for closer fencing follows an incident in Rongdangai village where six members of an armed gang, led by a Bangladesh Police constable, allegedly crossed into Indian territory, assaulted a local shopkeeper and looted cash and valuables.

Tynsong said instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to adopt proactive measures to prevent infiltration along the entire India-Bangla border, from East Jaintia Hills to Dalu in Garo Hills.

As part of the crackdown, joint operations by the Border Security Force, Meghalaya Police and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) have been launched to secure all possible exit routes and flush out any gang members who may still be hiding inside Indian territory.

"We are alert and I am very sure our police force will be able to nab and also to push back those infiltrators," Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said the state government has already submitted a report on the arrests to the MHA.

"As per the police report, it is a case related to criminal activities and nothing beyond that. Their intention is very clear to rob," he said.

He added that one of the main accused, who allegedly hurled explosives during the incident, has escaped and crossed back into Bangladesh.

"It seems he has already crossed back to Bangladesh. However, our police and BSF are on the job to arrest and get him to face trial for the criminal activities here," Tynsong said.

On the BSF declaring "operation alert" along the India-Bangla border in the state, Tynsong said the state government has also adopted a similar policy.

"Our police are doing the job as well as the BSF, and I am very sure that with this close coordination we will be able to overcome all these challenges," he added. PTI JOP RG