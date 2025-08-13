Meghalaya Assembly autumn session from Sep 8-12

Shillong, Aug 13 (PTI) The autumn session of Meghalaya Assembly will be held from September 8-12, Speaker Thomas A Sangma said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the assembly.

The five-day session will have three days reserved for government business and two days for private members' business, Sangma told reporters.

The BAC meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, who joined via video conference from Tura, and senior assembly officials.

"Last year, the session began on a Friday and extended to the following Friday due to the Janmashtami holiday. This year, as there is less government business, especially fewer supplementary demands and demands for grants, the committee agreed to a five-day session from Monday to Friday," the Speaker said.

Asked if the Opposition was satisfied with the schedule, Sangma said all members agreed unanimously, with no objections raised.