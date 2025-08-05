Meghalaya assembly condoles death of ex-Guv Satyapal Malik

Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) The Meghalaya assembly on Tuesday condoled the demise of the state’s former Governor Satyapal Malik, stating that he will be remembered for his integrity and courage to speak on matters of national importance.

Malik died on Tuesday at a hospital in Delhi after a prolonged illness, his personal staff said. He was 79.

He also held the positions of the governor of Goa, Bihar and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career.

"A humble, kind-hearted, and principled leader, Shri Malik will be remembered for his integrity, depth of knowledge, and courage to speak on matters of national importance," the Assembly secretariat said in a statement.

Malik was the Governor of Meghalaya from October 18, 2020 to October 3, 2022. PTI JOP RBT