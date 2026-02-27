Meghalaya Assembly passes Bill mandating 1-year in-state service for DGP eligibility

Shillong, Feb 27 (PTI) The Assembly on Friday passed the Meghalaya Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making it mandatory for an officer to have completed a minimum of one year of service in the state before being considered for appointment as the DGP.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 6 of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, by inserting a proviso after sub-section (1), stipulating that the officer must have served in the state for at least one year, excluding any period spent on probation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had tabled the Bill in the House earlier this week.

The amendment is aimed at ensuring that the officer heading the state police is adequately familiar with local conditions, the administrative structure and the prevailing law and order situation in the state, officials said.

It is also intended to ensure continuity in administration, foster a better understanding of the state's policing needs and improve coordination with the civil administration and other stakeholders.

Currently, IPS officers of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre are eligible to be appointed as DGP in the state.

Tyngsong maintained that the amendment would strengthen administrative effectiveness while addressing concerns arising from the limited number of senior-level IPS officers in the Meghalaya segment of the joint cadre.