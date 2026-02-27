Meghalaya assembly passes Bill to set up provisions for transgender inmates in jails

Shillong, Feb 27 (PTI) In a move aimed at strengthening prison reforms and inclusivity, the Meghalaya Assembly on Friday cleared a Bill with specific provisions for transgender inmates in jails.

Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar tabled the Bill earlier this week.

The Meghalaya Prison and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, provides for a distinct prison regimen for transgender prisoners, recognising their specific needs within correctional institutions.

Under the legislation, separate enclosures or wards for transgender prisoners, including both trans men and trans women, may be provided as prescribed under the rules.

The Bill further states that transgender prisoners may be given access to specific health-care and psycho-social care services.

It also provides that transgender inmates may be allowed access to correctional programmes and activities.

A senior prison department official said the new law seeks to modernise prison administration in the state, align it with contemporary correctional standards and ensure safety, dignity and rehabilitation of all inmates. PTI JOP NN