Meghalaya assembly proceedings suspended as mark of respect to deceased Shillong MP

Shillong, Feb 20 (PTI) The Meghalaya assembly on Friday suspended all scheduled business, as legislators, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, paid tributes to Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, who died a day ago. Speaker Thomas A Sangma said the House would take up only obituary references during the day, as a mark of respect to the Voice of the People Party (VPP) leader.

A revised calendar of sittings will be circulated later, he said. The Meghalaya budget for 2026-27 was scheduled to be presented in the assembly on Friday.

Syngkon, 54, reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskits of the city, and doctors at a private hospital declared him dead around 8:45 pm on Thursday.

The CM described Syngkon's death as a profound loss for Meghalaya.

"It is with a very deep sense of sorrow that I stand here today to pay our respect to the late Syngkon," Sangma said.

He said Syngkon's charm and simplicity made people feel instantly connected to him.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, said the parliamentarian was a passionate public figure, who entered politics with the resolve to represent the people.

"We have lost a very promising young man, who was just in the initial innings of public life, and making a mark not only at the state and regional level, but also at the national level," he said.