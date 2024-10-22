Meghalaya: BJP announces candidate for Gambegre bypoll

Shillong, Oct 22 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday announced its Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak as the candidate for the by-election to the Gambegre seat.
Bernard is also an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, and his candidature was cleared by the central party leadership, a senior BJP leader said.
The saffron party is an ally of the ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.
The bypoll to the Gambegre assembly constituency was necessitated after its MLA Saleng A Sangma won the Lok Sabha elections and vacated the seat.
The by-election will be held on November 13, and counting of votes will take place on November 23.
The NPP, TMC and Congress have already announced their nominees for the elections. PTI JOP RBT