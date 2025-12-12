Meghalaya boosts pollution tracking, unveils real-time air quality monitoring system in Byrnihat

Shillong, Dec 12 (PTI) Meghalaya has ramped up air-quality surveillance in the industrial town of Byrnihat - flagged in recent assessments as one of the country’s most polluted towns - with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurating a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

Located along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Byrnihat has featured among India’s worst pollution hotspots in studies by IQAir and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, they said.

The newly installed CAAQMS will provide real-time data on major air-quality indicators, helping authorities take timely corrective action and frame evidence-based policies, the officials said.

Earlier in Shillong, Sangma, who also oversees the Forests and Environment Department, chaired a review meeting of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to assess its functioning and streamline operations.

“We had positive discussions and reviewed the working of the board. We also discussed steps to streamline its functioning to make it more effective,” he said, adding that a follow-up meeting will be held in January to outline measures for expanding the board’s mandate.

The chief minister also inaugurated a zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant and a 47 kW grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic system at the MSPCB office, before visiting the board’s laboratories, the officials added. PTI JOP RBT