Meghalaya: Breakthrough in deaths following anti-CAA rally expected soon, says official

Shillong, Mar 29 (PTI) Breakthrough in the death of two persons in Ichamati area of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district following an anti-CAA rally is expected in a day or two, a senior official said on Friday.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner SC Sadhu told PTI that an investigation is going on in the case.

"Investigations are on into the case. We think more will be known in a day or two," he said.

The bodies of two non-tribal migrant labourers were recovered in Ichamati area in separate incidents following an anti-CAA rally, organised by Khasi Students Union, on Wednesday evening.

Whether the deaths were linked to the rally or were the result of some other incident is yet to be confirmed by the police.

The DC said the reason behind the deaths is being ascertained.

"There is no apparent reason as of now. There were some rumours going on, but we cannot confirm or deny those. But I am sure that police are investigating and will find out the matter," he said, refraining from sharing more information.

Meanwhile, pro-Bengali outfit 'Bangla Pokkho' demonstrated outside the Meghalaya House in Kolkata on Friday, demanding justice for the deceased.

Bangla Pokkho leader Arindam Chatterjee said people of different ethnicities have lived peacefully and harmoniously in West Bengal for ages, without discrimination and hostility, and that spirit should be followed everywhere. PTI SSG SUS SBN SOM