Meghalaya bypoll: 27% turnout recorded till 9 AM in Gambegre assembly

Shillong: A voter turnout of 27 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Wednesday for by-election to Gambegre assembly constituency in Meghalaya, an official said.

Advertisment

Voting began at 7 AM amid tight security arrenagements, he said.

Long queues of electors were seen outside several polling stations in the constituency.

"There is enthusiasm among voters and polling is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in several polling stations," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari told PTI.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma is contesting on an NPP ticket, while Jingjang M Marak from the Congress, Sadhiarani M Sangma from the Trinamool Congress, Bernard N Marak from the BJP and two independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry A Sangma are also in the fray.

The by-election for the Gambegre constituency was necessitated after MLA Saleng A Sangma representing the seat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Altogether 32,254 voters, including 15,923 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Advertisment

Of the 51 polling stations in the constituency in West Garo Hills district, 31 are identified as critical.