Meghalaya cabinet approves Bill to upgrade Indian Institute of Public Health into state university

Shillong, Feb 25 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a Bill to upgrade the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) in Shillong into a state university, officials said on Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday evening, cleared the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026, paving the way for the institute to award degrees to public health graduates and scholars.

The move is expected to strengthen academic autonomy and position the institute as a centre of excellence for public health research, and capacity building of public health studies in the northeast, the officials said.

The cabinet also granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for furnishing, operation and maintenance work linked to the expansion of infrastructure at Eco Resort, Nongkhlaw.

It also approved the Meghalaya State Policy for promotion of anganwadi workers to supervisors, aimed at improving career progression and strengthening the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) framework in the state, they added. PTI JOP RBT