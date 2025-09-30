Meghalaya Cabinet approves new service rules, takes key decision on old land dispute

Shillong, Sep 30 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Tuesday took several key decisions, including settling a decades-old land dispute at Sohra, approving new service rules and SOPs, and launching a system to usher in paperless governance, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who chaired the cabinet meeting, told reporters that 128 acres of disputed land at Saitsohpen in the Sohra Civil Sub-Division would be handed over to 'Elaka' of Hima Sohra (an administrative unit within the jurisdiction of the tribal chief of Sohra in East Khasi Hills district), while the rest would remain with the General Administration Department (GAD).

The move follows the recommendations of a committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, which had engaged with stakeholders for over a year.

The dispute dates back to the British era, with the 'Elaka' claiming ownership on the basis of historical records and occupation.

"With this decision, the long-pending issue between the Elaka and the GAD department will hopefully be resolved," Sangma said.

The cabinet also approved the standard operating procedure for operating the recently inaugurated Taraghar State Guest House and cleared the Meghalaya Directorate and District Drivers' Service Rules, 2025.

Sangma said the new rules were necessary as these directly affect recruitment and promotion of employees.

In a push towards digital transformation, the state government also launched the e-Cabinet system, which will allow ministers to review agendas, documents, and past cabinet decisions online.

The platform enables electronic approvals and aims to make cabinet meetings fully paperless, the officials said.

“This will ensure efficiency, security and a paperless environment," the chief minister said.

Robust security measures have been put in place to ensure that only authorised ministers can access the system, he added. PTI JOP RBT