Meghalaya cabinet approves skill-based learning for students

Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Friday approved the introduction of community-integrated skill learning for students of classes 6 to 10 and allowed private candidates to appear in the secondary school leaving certificate exams, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after a cabinet meeting.

Addressing reporters, Sangma said community-integrated skill learning (CISL) will be introduced as a structured curricular component by integrating it with the existing health and physical education subject, which is currently taught largely through textbooks.

"At present, health and physical education is offered as a sixth subject and the learning is mostly theoretical. We have decided to integrate CISL into this subject so that students learn practical skills from their families and communities and also demonstrate what they learn," he said.

He said students will be encouraged to identify one or more skills based on their interests and family or community background.

"If a parent is engaged in farming, the child can learn agricultural skills from the parent. Similarly, traditional skills available in the community can also be taken up. The student will actively learn, practise and demonstrate the skill," the chief minister said.

Sangma said the initiative is aimed at developing productive skills, preserving traditional occupations and strengthening family participation in education.

"This will not force students to follow their parents' professions, but it will help them value and understand local livelihoods while building useful skills for the future," he added.

The chief minister said the cabinet also approved a new provision to allow admission and registration of private candidates for the secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination under the Meghalaya Board of School Education.

"This decision will help those who could not clear the matric examination earlier or had to drop out after class 8 due to various circumstances. We are streamlining the process to make it easier for anyone who wants to complete class 10 to do so," he said.

Sangma also announced the Meghalaya Day Awardees for 2026, saying Dr Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih has been selected for the U Tirot Sing Award for Arts and Literature, Father Benoy Joseph for the Pa Togan Sangma Award for Social Services, and Riiohlang Dhar for the U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports and Games.

He said the cabinet approved the Meghalaya Border Areas Development Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and also cleared extension of services of Kynphambor Wahlang as superintending engineer (Headquarters), directorate of urban affairs, Shillong; Robert Lyngdoh, retired officer on special duty and ex-officio secretary to the government in the planning department and chief administrative officer of Meghalaya Age Limited; and Bruce P Marak, retired chief engineer (PWD-National Highway) and advisor to the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project.

The chief minister further said the cabinet approved the Republic Day speech for 2026 and the nomination of VIPs who will take the salute during the parade, adding that preparations for the celebrations are underway. PTI JOP MNB