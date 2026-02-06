Meghalaya cabinet approves structured pay framework for teachers

Shillong, Feb 6 (PTI) The Meghalaya cabinet has approved a proposal to introduce a structured pay framework for teachers on fixed pay, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The move will benefit over 23,000 teachers across the state.

"The cabinet approved the introduction of a Structured Pay Framework for teachers on fixed pay under the Education Department," Sangma said in a social media post on Thursday night.

The reform will benefit around 23,099 teachers, including ad hoc and SSA teachers, who were earlier receiving grant-in-aid or were paid under varying pay structures under the Centre's SSA guidelines.

He said the decision followed a long-standing demand for a uniform pay structure and job security, and came after extensive consultations with teachers and their associations over the past six months.

Sangma said the government would finalise related structural and institutional reforms within schools over the next 60 days to ensure smooth implementation of the new framework.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsman Direct Appointment Policy and cleared the draft Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsmen Direct Appointment Service Rules, officials said.

Under the rules, a special cadre will be created for medal-winning sportspersons in six recognised tournaments, including the Olympics, National Games and South Asian Games.

The cadre will be individual-specific and position-based, and will cease upon the retirement of the sportsperson, ensuring that promotions and service conditions of other staffers are not affected.

The cabinet also clarified the process for the 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons. Eligible candidates will now be certified by the Sports Department through an online application system, enabling them to apply under the reserved category, they said.

To strengthen higher education governance, the cabinet approved 11 regulations aimed at streamlining the functioning of Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

The regulations cover a common academic calendar for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, postgraduate admission procedures, fee structures, course frameworks for master's degree programmes, discipline-specific regulations and conduct of examinations.

The cabinet also cleared the Meghalaya Prisons and Correctional Service Bill, 2026, aligning it with guidelines issued by the Centre to ensure consistency with national standards, the officials said.

Amendments to the Meghalaya Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules were approved to revise service-related fees in line with nationally prescribed norms.

The cabinet also approved appointments to the posts of vice-chairman and four members of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women.

It also approved amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to enable the state to utilise an additional 0.5 per cent borrowing space, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The amended Bill will be placed before the assembly for approval.

The cabinet also cleared the governor's address to be delivered on February 16 after reviewing the draft in detail, they added. PTI JOP ACD