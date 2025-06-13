Meghalaya cabinet clears proposal to lease over 270 acres of land to tourism department

Shillong, Jun 13 (PTI) The Meghalaya cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to lease over 273 acres of unutilised land to the tourism department to implement various monetisation projects over a period of 60 years.

The areas are located near the scenic Umiam Lake, Tourism Minister and cabinet spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said.

"In order to monetise the unutilised land of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd and its subsidiaries... the cabinet today cleared the proposal whereby the power department has decided to part with 273.41 acres of land and lease it to the tourism department," he said.

The transfer of land from the power department to the tourism department will be for a period of 60 years, and extendable by another 30 years, he said.

The government has made suggestions to the tourism department to invest in five-star hotels and introduce lake cruise services within the next one year, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved the introduction of the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025, aimed at providing connectivity to the districts, blocks and regional headquarters with bus services. PTI JOP RBT