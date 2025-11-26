Meghalaya Cabinet clears SOP on use of VIP beacons, sanctions funds for electrification

Shillong, Nov 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state cabinet has approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of beacons, flashers, sirens, tinted glasses and similar equipment in official vehicles.

He said the SOP will clearly outline which officials are authorised to use sirens and beacons and who may use tinted glasses or flashers.

The cabinet agreed on the need for strict regulation to prevent misuse.

Sangma said the cabinet approved the Additional Households Electrification under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Under RDSS, many households and villages were electrified based on the 2011 census, leaving out several newly formed villages and houses.

"In 2022, I requested the Government of India to include these excluded areas. I’m glad to share that the Government has now approved this request and sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore to cover the updated list submitted at the time," Sangma said in a post on X.

The CM said the cabinet cleared a proposal to purchase land for exchange with Defence land to facilitate the expansion of the Shillong airport.

He said the expansion is essential to enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft and that the tendering process is already in progress.

The deputy chief minister in-charge of transport has been asked to continue consultations with the local community and the headman to ensure a smooth land exchange and acquisition process, Sangma said.

He added that the Cabinet has given in-principle approval to move ahead with the proposal. PTI JOP MNB