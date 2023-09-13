Meghalaya Cabinet scraps 2 hydro power projects

Shillong, Sep 12 (PTI) The Meghalaya Cabinet has scrapped two power projects, as those were found to be financially unviable, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

Sangma said the two hydro power projects are Kynshi Stage I and Upper Khri Stage I & II.

“Because of the financial issues and also the time taken by the different companies to implement these projects, the decision was taken by the cabinet that the projects will be terminated,” he told reporters here.

“But, the state government and the department concerned will immediately make efforts to look for new partners or maybe the same partners in a new format...,” the chief minister said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for creation of an engineering wing in the police headquarters at Shillong. PTI JOP RBT