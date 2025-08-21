Meghalaya CEO issues show-cause notice to four parties

Shillong, Aug 21 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued show-cause notices to four registered political parties in the state, including the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), for failing to contest any election since 2019.

CEO BDR Tiwari on Thursday said notices have also been served to Meghalaya Democratic Party (MDP), North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP) and the Regional Democratic Secular Congress (RDSC).

The parties have been asked to submit their explanations in writing, along with affidavits, constitutions and other relevant documents, by September 3.

They have also been directed to appear in person before the Commission on the same date, he said.

"If they fail to comply, necessary action, including deregistration of the parties, will be taken without further notice," Tiwari added.

The action follows a review that found the four parties had not fielded any candidates in Assembly or Lok Sabha polls over the past six years. PTI JOP RG