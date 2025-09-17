Meghalaya CM allocates portfolios to new ministers

Shillong, Sep 17 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday distributed portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in his Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-II) government, a day after he effected a reshuffle in his cabinet.

United Democratic Party chief Metbah Lyngdoh has been given charge of Power, Water Resources and Taxation departments, officials said.

His party colleague Lahkmen Rymbui was assigned Education and Revenue and Disaster Management departments.

Brening A Sangma was allotted Excise and Border Area Development, while former deputy speaker Timothy D Shira was given Tourism and Agriculture.

Wailadmiki Shylla has been entrusted with Sports and Youth Affairs as well as Health and Family Welfare.

Sosthenes Sohtun was given Community and Rural Development and the General Administration Department (GAD).

Sanbor Shullai, who replaced his party colleague AL Hek in the cabinet, has been given charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Printing and Stationery, and Secretariat Administration Department.

Hill State People's Democratic Party legislator Methodius Dkhar has been assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, officials added.

Eight MLAs, including seven new faces, were inducted into the Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday. Ahead of the reshuffle, eight of the total 12 ministers had resigned from their posts. PTI JOP RG