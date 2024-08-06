Meghalaya CM, BJP condemn vandalisation of Khasi freedom fighter’s statue in B’desh

Shillong, Aug 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday condemned the vandalisation of the statue of U Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter from the state’s Khasi Hills who rebelled against the British some 200 years ago, in Bangladesh capital Dhaka amid turmoil.

The BJP, an ally of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), also denounced the act besides criticising attack on minorities and their places of worship in the neighbouring country.

Visuals of the attack on Tirot Singh went viral across social media platforms in Meghalaya drawing condemnation from several quarters.

"I strongly condemned the vandalisation of the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, the braveheart of Khasi Hills and freedom fighter of Meghalaya at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh,” Sangma said in a post on X.

Funded by the Government of India, the statue of the freedom fighter was inaugurated in February.

Tirot Sing, a tribal chief known as ‘the Hero of the Khasi Hills’, declared war against the British for their attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills and led an attack on the colonial forces on April 8, 1829. He was captured four years later after the Anglo-Khasi War and died in the Dhaka Central Jail on July 17, 1835. The day is commemorated as U Tirot Singh Day in Meghalaya.

The chief minister urged local authorities to take action avoid further escalation of the situation.

"The vandalism of U Tirot Sing's memorial, as well as the attack on minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh is unacceptable and has left all of us in utter dismay. We pray that right sense prevails and peace returns immediately,” BJP spokesperson M Kharkrang said.

Meanwhile, the BSF said that adequate troops have been sent to the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state to prevent illegal entry from the turmoil-hit neighbouring country.

All border districts across the state have imposed curfew from 6 pm to 6 am along the International boundary. PTI JOP NN