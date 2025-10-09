Meghalaya CM calls on Manipur Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Oct 9 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, an official statement said.

Sangma was accompanied by Y Joykumar Singh, Manipur state unit president of the National People's Party (NPP), and Lorho S Pfoze, former MP of Outer Manipur constituency, the Raj Bhavan statement added.

Sangma, who arrived in Imphal earlier in the day on a two-day visit to Manipur, met representatives of civil society organisations and internally displaced persons in the state capital.

Upon his arrival at Imphal airport, Sangma said it is important to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Sangma, who is the national president of NPP, said, "We would like to see that normalcy returns to Manipur and part of that is also to see a democratically elected government in the state." NPP has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. PTI COR ACD