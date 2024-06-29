Meghalaya CM condemns assault of woman in West Garo Hills district

Shillong, Jun 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condemned the brutal assault of a woman by a group of people in West Garo Hills district and said stern action would be taken against the culprits involved in the incident.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Lower Teksagre village in Dadenggre sub-division following the assault video going viral on social media on Wednesday.

"What they did was wrong. We condemn all these kinds of activities and the individuals, who are responsible for this, strict actions will be taken against them," Sangma told reporters on Friday.

The CM said one cannot law into own hands and try to teach somebody a lesson.

"This is not correct and the way it happened also was very incorrect so we will take strict actions against those people, who are involved," Sangma said.

The woman, a single mother in her mid-20s, was asked to appear before a kangaroo court in her village. Later, she was dragged by her hair by four men and thrashed with sticks in front of a mob that watched.

The entire episode was captured in a video that went viral on social media, triggering a furore.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma said that six persons, all her close relatives, were arrested on Wednesday within hours of the video going viral.

While two people were picked up by the police from the village, the rest surrendered.

The State Women's Commission has also taken suo-moto cognisance of the incident and has sent a team to meet the victim. PTI JOP RG