Meghalaya CM condemns senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar's remarks, demands apology

Shillong, Feb 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the state government is taking steps to address the alleged derogatory remarks made by a senior BJP leader, asserting that the law will take its course while urging people to maintain restraint.

Senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar landed himself in a major controversy after his alleged remarks, seen as mocking Christians and Jesus Christ, triggered protests in Meghalaya, prompting the party's state unit to seek an apology and the leader to express regret.

"We are aware about it, and steps are being taken...," Sangma told reporters.

He said any individual, especially members of the Christian faith, would be angered by such statements.

Describing the remark as "derogatory" and "dividing society", the chief minister said the person concerned should either retract the statement or issue an apology.

"The individual concerned will have to make a retracting statement or apologise for what he said," he added.

Appealing for calm, Sangma said, "As Christians, we believe in forgiveness. I'm not saying we forget, but I don't want anybody to react from our side. We will take our steps from the government's point of view." He reiterated that the government remains committed to safeguarding all communities and faiths.

"We have been supporting all communities, all faiths, and all sections of society," Sangma said, citing initiatives undertaken for indigenous belief systems as well.

Calling the remarks "completely unacceptable" and "instigating", the chief minister said the government would take necessary measures to ensure that such statements are not repeated in the future. PTI JOP MNB