Meghalaya CM condoles death of those killed in Delhi blast

Shillong, Nov 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, and extended his condolences to the families of those killed and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured persons.

"Gravely disturbed by the news of the tragic blast near Red Fort, New Delhi. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones and with all those injured, wishing them strength and healing," Sangma said in a post on X.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty people, including two women, were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack. PTI JOP ACD