Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma diagnosed with scrub typhus along with typhoid, admitted to hospital

Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was admitted to a hospital with a high fever on Friday, following which he tested positive for scrub typhus and was also diagnosed with typhoid, officials said.

Sangma was admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital here after he complained of discomfort due to a very high fever, they said.

Blood tests conducted at the hospital revealed that he has scrub typhus and typhoid, they added.

His condition was being closely monitored by a medical and his vitals were stable, officials said.

Sangma skipped the first day of the assembly session because of his health. PTI JOP SOM