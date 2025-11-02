Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya visit Imphal for NPP MLA’s son wedding

Imphal, Nov 2 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma arrived here on Sunday to attend the wedding of a Manipur NPP MLA’s son.

The two leaders were received by NPP state president Y Jokumar, party MLAs and other senior members.

They later visited the residence of MLA Khuraijam Loken in Wangoi constituency of Imphal West district to extend their greetings.

In a statement, the NPP Manipur unit said, "Sangma arrived here for a short visit to extend his warm wishes on the wedding of MLA Shri Khuraijam Loken Singh’s son. During his visit, he also met the legislator's family." PTI COR MNB