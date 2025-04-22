Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to attend funeral of Pope Francis

Shillong, Apr 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peters Square in the Vatican City, an official said on Tuesday.

The funeral for Pope Francis will be held on Saturday at 10 am, according to the announcement made by the College of Cardinals.

"The chief minister has reached New Delhi. He is on his way to attend the funeral service of the Pope," an official told PTI.

Sangma had met Francis in 2022 in the Vatican.

Among those expected to attend the funeral include US President Donald Trump.

The government of Christian-majority Meghalaya is observing a state mourning at the death of the Pope.

The Archbishop of Shillong Rev Victor Lyngdoh has issued a set of guidelines to be observed across all parishes and Catholic institutions during the mourning period.

A special mass was also held on Tuesday at the Cathedral Church here. PTI JOP NN