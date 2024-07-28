Meghalaya CM ‘deeply disappointed’ over controversial ‘Last Supper’ tableau at Paris Olympics

Shillong, Jul 28 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday said he is “deeply disappointed” over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci's ‘The Last Supper’, featuring drag queens and other performers, at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

This segment of the performance has drawn significant attention and attracted criticism from some quarters.

“Deeply disappointed by the drag act depicting the ‘Last Supper’ at the Paris Olympics. Religious sentiments must be respected. Strongly Condemn such act,” Conrad said in a post on X.

Held along the Seine River, the spectacular four-hour event on Saturday featured global stars such as Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

Among the performances was a scene that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper', featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles. PTI JOP RBT