Meghalaya CM distributes appointment letters to nearly 3,000 newly recruited police personnel

Tura, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said law and order is fundamental for development while distributing appointment letters to nearly 3,000 newly recruited personnel of the Meghalaya Police at the 2nd MLP Battalion.

Addressing the programme, Sangma described the occasion as a historic and memorable moment for the state, noting it could be the largest distribution of appointment letters in recent years, if not in the state’s history.

"This must be the largest distribution of appointment letters that I have seen in the recent past and perhaps even in the history of the state. Therefore, for us as a government, this is a moment of great pride," he said.

The chief minister said the recruitment exercise was a major undertaking, with more than 1.7 lakh candidates applying for the posts.

"Over 1,70,000 people had applied for these posts, and today close to 3,000 individuals will receive appointment letters and join the force. That in itself must bring a deep sense of satisfaction and happiness to the police department," he said.

The recruitment drive covers 2,968 vacancies across various technical and service-oriented posts in the police department, officials said.

Of the total posts, 1,494 are for Armed Branch Constables and associated roles, followed by 720 Unarmed Branch Constables, 205 MPRO Operators and 195 Firemen.

The remaining vacancies include posts such as UBSI, Driver Fireman, Driver Constable and several operator and mechanic positions.

Emphasising the role of the police in governance and development, Sangma said maintaining law and order was essential for progress.

"For any society and for any government, development is extremely important. But without law and order, development cannot survive. Without law and order, nothing can move forward," he said.

He also urged the recruits to uphold discipline, fairness and integrity once they don the police uniform.

"Very soon you will wear the uniform. But remember, this uniform is not just clothing. When people see that uniform, they should feel respect, confidence and trust," he said.

The chief minister also said the present government would complete eight years in office on Friday, during which nearly 11,000 appointments and recruitments have been made.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong congratulated the recruits and emphasised that the selection process was conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner.

"You have emerged as the best performers in this recruitment process. You represent the hopes and aspirations of the state of Meghalaya," he said, urging them to serve the people with sincerity and humility.

Earlier, Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang welcomed the dignitaries and the newly recruited personnel along with their families.

The programme began with a ceremonial salami and felicitation of dignitaries, after which appointment letters were distributed to the recruits in the presence of senior government and police officials. PTI JOP MNB