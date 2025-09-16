Meghalaya CM effects cabinet reshuffle, 8 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Shillong, Sep 16 (PTI) Eight Meghalaya legislators were sworn in as ministers on Tuesday as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma effected a cabinet reshuffle in his coalition government, officials said.

NPP's Timothy D Shira, Sanbor Shullai of BJP, UDP's Metbah Lyngdoh took oath at a function at Raj Bhavan here.

Wailadmiki Shylla, Sosthenes Sohtun, Brening A Sangma of NPP, HSPDP's Methodious Dkhar and Lahkmen Rymbui of UDP were also inducted into the council of ministers.

Ahead of a reshuffle in the Meghalaya cabinet, eight of the total 12 ministers had resigned from their posts, the officials said.

CM Sangma, who heads the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, met Governor C H Vijayashankar at Raj Bhavan here and submitted the resignations of the ministers, they said.

"Eight ministers, who have resigned from their posts, are Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, Rakkam A Sangma and Abu Taher Mondal of the NPP, Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla of the UDP, Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP and AL Hek of the BJP," another official said.

According to the rule, Meghalaya, with a 60-member assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the CM.

Ampareen Lyngdoh was in charge of the agriculture and law, while Ymbon and Rakkam A Sangma looked after cooperation and education, respectively.

Mondal was the power minister, Paul Lyngdoh was in charge of tourism, and Kyrmen Shylla had the portfolio of revenue and disaster management.

Shakliar Warjri was in charge of the sports and AL Hek of animal husbandry. PTI JOP BDC